Keys Soulcare

Renewing Body + Hand Wash

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Keys Soulcare

A clean, creamy gel cleanser for the body and hands that purifies, hydrates, and nourishes skin with a revitalizing blend of shea and cocoa butters. For everyday use. DERMATOLOGIST-DEVELOPED, CLEAN BODY FORMULAS: Cleanses and purifies the skin Hydrates and nourishes the skin Locks in vital moisture Soothes and calms the skin Imparts a radiant glow SKIN-NOURISHING INGREDIENTS: Shea Butter: A skincare and cosmetics staple since the time of Cleopatra, this rich butter from the nut of the Central African shea tree is high in essential fatty acids and antioxidants. Cocoa Butter: Favored by the Aztecs and Mayans, this nourishing butter from the nut of the cocao plant is high in essential fatty acids. Manuka Honey: A potent, purifying, and antioxidant-rich honey native to New Zealand that helps draw moisture into the skin for long-lasting hydration. SKINCARE BENEFIT: Gently cleanses the body and hands while locking in vital moisture with fatty acid-rich shea and cocoa butters that soothe, calm, and nourish the skin. Manuka honey helps draw moisture into the skin for long-lasting hydration while providing a potent antioxidant boost. SOULCARE BENEFIT: Promotes a sense of purity and harmony between body and mind, and a new beginning every time you use it. The scent of sage and oat milk brings comfort, clarity, and balance. SIZE:8.5 fl oz/ 250 mL AFFIRMATION: I love myself as I am.