Philosophy skin labs' original breakthrough moisturizer is changing the face of skin care again. The revolutionary lightweight, whipped formula of Hope In A Jar is renewed and infused with a new innovation: clinically proven skin renewal technology. This groundbreaking formulation features a triple blend of alpha hydroxy acids, 3 forms of hyaluronate plus an Asian fruit extract, delivering an even longer-lasting glow and continuous hydration benefits. reaffirm your commitment to beautiful skin with renewed hope and face the future with a whole new outlook. For the first time, Philosophy has developed a formula that can keep skin in a constant state of renewal. Renewed hope features clinically proven non-stop skin renewal technology to give skin an all-day glow. This breakthrough moisturizer is so effective that 91% of women fell in love with the feel of their skin and would recommend renewed hope to a friend. Clinical and self-assessment studies for renewed hope showed:** Immediately: 94% saw an improvement in hydration; 81% saw glowing skin In 1 week: 100% saw an improvement in skin texture In 4 weeks: 79% saw a reduction in pore size In 8 weeks: 78% saw the look of fine lines reduced **Based on an 8-week clinical study with 52 participants and the self-assessment of the women in the study who expressed an opinion. *Triple blend of alpha hydroxy acids refine texture with visibly smaller pores and fine lines virtually lifted away *Soft, dewy smoothness, comforted by instant and all-day hydration *Re-energized healthy color and glow with Asian fruit extracts for improved microcirculation CLICK HERE to meet your moisture match