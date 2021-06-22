Philosophy

Renewed Hope In A Jar Moisturizer

$39.00 $27.30

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Face a brighter future with renewed hope spf 30. this revolutionary lightweight formula is infused with clinically proven skin renewal technology to retexturize skin and deliver continuous hydration and all-day glow. In this unique formulation, we've boosted the benefits with the addition of broad spectrum spf to help protect against harmful uva/uvb rays, and ultimately, all signs of aging including increased pigmentation, poor texture, decreased and wrinkles. Reaffirm your commitment to beautiful skin with renewed hope and greet sunny days ahead with a smile. 92% of women agreed skin felt renewed and refreshed, with a healthy-looking glow lasting all day long. here’s what they saw: Based on those who expressed an opinion in an 8-week self-assessment study with 42 women. Brand Story In 1996 when Cristina Carlino launched philosophy her vision was to provide leading scientific technologies at an accessible price point & challenge the beauty status quo. Beauty for her was about improving your skin & your days.