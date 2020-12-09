Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Everlane
Renew Slipper
$50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Everlane
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
Margo Leather Slingback Flat
$98.00
$49.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Ugg
Cozette Slide
$80.00
$47.99
from
Ugg
BUY
H&M
Slingbacks
£17.99
£14.39
from
H&M
BUY
Cole Haan
Modern Classics Oxford
$170.00
$82.50
from
Cole Haan
BUY
More from Everlane
Everlane
The Cashmere Neck Warmer
$50.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Rain Boot
$75.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
Renew Slipper
$50.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Oversized Alpaca Crew
£90.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Flats
Madewell
Margo Leather Slingback Flat
$98.00
$49.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Ugg
Cozette Slide
$80.00
$47.99
from
Ugg
BUY
H&M
Slingbacks
£17.99
£14.39
from
H&M
BUY
Cole Haan
Modern Classics Oxford
$170.00
$82.50
from
Cole Haan
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted