SkinCeuticals Renew Overnight Dry is a nighttime face moisturizer that simultaneously provides gentle exfoliation and hydration to restore skin to a healthier state. A 10% hydroxy acid blend dissolves dull skin revealing a smoother and brighter complexion, while a blend of botanical extracts help soothe and nourish dry skin. Key Ingredients: 10% Hydroxy Acid Complex: sloughs away dead, dull skin cells, revealing a brighter skin tone and more refined skin texture. Aloe, Chamomile and Evening Primrose Extracts: soothe dry skin, restoring a plump, supple texture. Key Benefits: Helps fight dryness. Diminishes the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of premature aging. Helps restore a healthy radiant complexion. Formulated for dry or normal skin.