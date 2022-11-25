Kenneth Cole Reaction

Renegade 24″ Abs Expandable 8-wheel Upright, Rose Gold

8-wheel multi-directional spinners for effortless handling Expands an additional 2 inches Main compartment interior features several zippered organization pockets elastic shoe pockets and a garment restraint panel Ergonomically designed retractable trolley handle Sleek and stylish exterior with corner guard reinforcements helps protect your bag from damage Overall Dimensions - 26" H x 18.5" L x 12-14" D. Packing Dimensions - 24" H x 17" L x 11.5-13.5" D. Weight - 8.9 lbs. Pack all your travel essentials with ease in this Kenneth Cole Reaction 'Renegade' Collection 24-inch lightweight, hardside, expandable 8-wheel spinner checked suitcase. This dependable, 24-inch checked size suitcase is loaded with amazing features, including a spacious, fully-lined, tear-resistant interior, multiple interior zipper pockets and mesh pockets, a garment restraint panel to hold your clothes in place, and two elastic shoe pockets. The luggage even expands an additional 2-inches for extra carrying capacity when needed. The exterior features four molded corner guard reinforcements that provide maximum impact resistance, protecting your bag from excessive wear-and-tear. Self-repairing coil zippers meant for long-lasting use glide effortlessly around the bag to keep your belongings safe and secure. The luggage boasts a lightweight construction to help you adhere to airline weight restrictions and avoid unwanted airport fees. Smooth, multi-directional 8-wheel spinners provide 360-degree rotation over any surface, allowing you to travel with ease. Features a sturdy, locking, retractable push-button telescopic trolley handle that extends 41 inches tall and is conducive to simple one-handed use. Kenneth Cole's 'Renegade' 24" luggage is a modern, yet traditional hardside suitcase, perfect for travelers whom value both style and function. ★ Backed by a manufacturer’s 10-year limited guarantee against defects. ★ Overall dimensions includes handles and wheels. ★ 24" Overall Dimensions: 26" H x 18.5" L x 12 - 14" D. ★ 24" Packing Dimensions: 24" H x 17" L x 11.5 - 13.5" D. ★ 24" Weight: 8.9 lbs. ★