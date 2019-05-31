Figleaves London
Rene Underwired Wrap Bikini Top B-dd Cup
£24.00
At Figleaves London
The Figleaves Rene bikini top comes in an elegant wrap style tying at the back in a bow. Underwired and with wider straps and a clasp at the back, this bra gives you comfort and support. This is a stunning plunge style top. Padded Underwired Plunge Hand wash separately Body: 80% Nylon 20% Elastane. Lining: 78% Nylon 22% Elastane Powernet Lining: 84% Nylon 16% Elastane Exclusive Of Trims FIG-011201
