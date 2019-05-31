Figleaves London

Rene Fold Bikini Brief

£16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Figleaves London

An equal blend of sophistication and style, the Figleaves Rene fold brief offers pared-back poolside elegance. A fold to the waist allows for the most flattering and comfortable fit. Wear with the matching Figleaves top for a streamlined finish. Fold Body Fabric:80 % Nylon 20% Elastane FIG-010141