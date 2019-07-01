Modway

Render Mid-century Modern Two-tier Display Stand In Walnut

$325.50 $135.99

Tap into mid-century aesthetics with the Render Display Stand. Render features a durable particleboard frame with smooth walnut grain veneer, four tapered wood legs, four storage spaces with an adjustable shelf in the lower right section, non-marking foam foot pads, and dual slatted sliding doors for sophisticated living room or entryway storage. Complete with cable management holes on both sides, Render’s contemporary linear style is the perfect display stand for books, magazines, pictures, table lamps, and indoor plants.