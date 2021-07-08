Thought

Renata Recycled Nylon Bralette, Blush

Thought's range of seamless underwear is crafted from soft, stretchy recycled nylon. We love this special fabric because it gives new life to unloved clothing that would otherwise go to landfill. Furthermore, all of the brand's packaging is made from FSC certified card. Each piece in this underwear collection is designed to be simple and clean cut, to be loved and worn season after season and this seamless bralette is no exception. It offers medium level support, with adjustable straps simply wear it however you please, as a racerback or straight over the shoulders.