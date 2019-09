Oskia

Renaissance Cleansing Gel

£33.00

Buy Now Review It

At Beauty Bay

Beauty Editor approved - read the article here: https://www.beautybay.com/edited/game-changer-oskia-renaissance-cleanser/. An illuminating face cleanser. Suitable for all skin types, Renaissance Cleansing Gel melts on application to clean and balance with a variety of vitamin-rich ingredients. Non-foaming, the gel-to-oil formula gently removes impurities to create a smooth and visibly radiant complexion.