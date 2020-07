Alex Mill

Ren Popover In Garment-dyed Striped Cotton

An easy, oversized fit with a cool rounded shirttail makes this our new favorite for warm weather. With a slightly cropped front hem (hits the perfect spot for high-risers), cropped sleeves and a relaxed dropped shoulder, it's about as "throw on and go" as it gets. In garment-dyed striped cotton.