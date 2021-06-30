REN Clean Skincare

Ren Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily Aha Tonic

$54.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

Keep your skin looking healthy and clean with this ingenious tonic, gentle enough to use daily yet potent enough to exfoliate and brighten. This luscious liquid uncovers beautifully balanced radiance by gently exfoliating the skin, promoting cell renewal and unclogging the pores. Lactic and azelaic acids combined with white willow bark boost and brighten your complexion, contributing to that enviable glow that you have been lusting after. Key ingredients: Lactic acid: a gentle, hydrating alpha-hydroxy-acid (AHA) that sloughs away dulling, dead skin cells and reveals brighter and fresher skin. Azelaic acid: reduces redness and treats acne by killing bad bacteria. White willow bark: both anti-inflammatory and antibacterial to clear pores and alleviate acne and irritation. Made without: Animal products, parabens, sulphate detergents, mineral oil, petrolatum, synthetic fragrance, synthetic colours, TEA, DEA, propylene glycol and silicone.