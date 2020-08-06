Fenty Skin

HYPER CLEAN, SOFT SKIN WITHOUT STRIPPING OR DRYING. DAILY CLEANSER AND MAKEUP REMOVER IN ONE. CLEAN – VEGAN – GLUTEN FREE Give it to me quick: Makeup wipes? Cancelled. This 2-in-1 makeup remover-cleanser gives you the delicious deep clean you deserve: Its creamy lather removes dirt, oil, and longwear makeup without stripping or drying. Tell me more: Not washing your face? We’ve got a problem. Take it from Rihanna, the most important step for good skin is to remove your makeup before you sleep. This cleanser makes it self-care, not a chore. Removing it all is a breeze—we’re talking longwear makeup, plus oil, dirt, and pollution The feel-good formula transforms from a cream to a decadent lather and won’t strip skin or dry you out Purifies pores and helps fights shine long after you’ve rinsed it off Made with antioxidant-packed Barbados cherry and coconut-inspired cleansers to treat skin right Smells like cherries and coconut Made with: ✔ Barbados cherry (acerola): Every cherry is loaded with more vitamin C than an orange to help brighten ✔ Ginkgo biloba: A tree commonly used in ancient Chinese healing techniques; helps control oil and clarify skin ✔ Green tea: Rich in antioxidants to help defend against environmental stressors ✔ Fig: A desert-loving fruit that’s rich in antioxidants ✔ Quince: A rare fruit—think apple meets pear—that thrives in rough, dry climates; infused with minerals to help condition What else?! Oil free. Noncomedogenic (won’t clog pores). For all skin types. Clean, vegan, & gluten-free. Earth-conscious details: Streamlined packaging for less waste—no box or shrink wrap The tube is made with 40% PCR (aka post-consumer recycled material) and is recyclable depending on your region; check your local guidelines. When you’re done, cut open the tube, scoop out (and use!) the last of the goop, then rinse the tube. Then, separate the cap and the tube and recycle both. The #'s don't lie: In a consumer study on 54 women, after 1 use: 98% of users agree it thoroughly cleanses & refreshes skin 98% of users