Sign Tribe

Remove & Chill Nail Polish Eraser Cream

£14.25

What is it? Remove & Chill is a revolutionary acetone-free nail polish removal cream that won’t spill, nourishes nails and actually smells good! Not suitable for gels or shellac. Why we love it? Set to be a handbag must-have, Remove & Chill conveniently allows for easy removal of old polish whether you’re curled up on the sofa or on-the-go. This travel-friendly tube contains a lightweight acetone-free cream formulation infused with an oil complex enriched with macadamia, almond, argan and vitamin E to keep cuticles and nails in tip-top condition. The fresh scent and mess-free innovation to nail polish removal that we’ve all been waiting for!