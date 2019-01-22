Remove And Chill Nail Enamel Remover by Nail Fix is an innovative Nail Polish Remover Cream, which unites care, efficiency and an especially pleasant, fresh scent for the first time ever! The idea stems from a very clear need resulting from a somewhat trivial but still irritating problem: many people feel limited in their passion for nail polish because of the pesky smell of nail polish remover. REMOVE and CHILL is here to solve the problem and allows nail polish removal at any time and place - without an unpleasant smell and with an extra-portion of care!