Removable Wallpaper // Muse In Multicolor

"Muse" in multicolor is a bright and beautiful wallpaper and we want to put it on everything! This removable wallpaper is easy to apply and easy to remove, ideal for revamping a drab space, hidden nook, or brightening up the loo! This material is not peel and stick. It is more like an old fashioned stamp, wetted with water to activate the low impact adhesive on the back. Detailed directions are sent with every order, you can also find them here! All wallpaper has a 1-2 week turn around. If installed properly, wallpaper can last up to 20 years and still be removed at any time.