Remote Control Wearable Panty Clitoral Vibrator

$17.99

【Wearable Design】This vibrator features an invisible wearable designed like a woman's panty shape that exactly stimulates all sensitive areas. A clever shape is not easy to slip off and the 0.27 pounds vibrator fits most panties without sagging. Once you activate the switch, this sex toy will vibrate in your secret garden, delivering an unforgettable experience. 【Invisible Vibrator with Ergonomic Design】This g spot vibrator features an ergonomic design, head upward naturally, closer to the sensitive area. This sex toy for women is also equipped with a bump to clit and an undulant slope to the vagina, which fits perfectly on the private parts and emits precise stimulation. Its ergonomic shape and strong vibration stimulate your clitoris, suitable for long-term wear. 【Remote Control Vibrator for Couple Play】This remote control vibrator is operable from up to 10 meters away for indoor and outdoor exciting play. The remote controls the mini vibrator hidden inside the panty with just one touch, making sexy games easy and fun in public without anyone else knowing what's going on. So just let it become an exclusive toy for the two of you. 【10 Powerful Vibration Modes and Ultra Quiet】This clitoral vibrator is built with a powerful motor and equipped with 10 types of modes to stimulate the g spot that will tease your clitoris, nipples, and other sensitive areas. The panty vibrator is super quiet, just below 30 dB to provide more convenience for you and your partner, the only thing you'll hear is your heavy breathing. 【Soft Liquid Silicone Vibrator】Different from other vibrators equipped with stiff plastic outside, this vibrator for women shaped like butterfly wings is made of soft silicone and has a double-layer structure. The first layer is liquid silicone-like jelly that can perfectly fit in the clit or vagina. The second is the layer of vibration transfer. you can press it against your body, which feels soft and comfortable. 【USB Charger and IPX7 Waterproof】This clitoral vibrator is equipped with a healthy lithium battery, which is fast to recharge with a magnetic USB charging cable. The IPX7 waterproof design can make you happy to use it in the tub or pool, it is also easy to clean after use. No battery is required, please fully charge before use. 【Mini Size Easy to Carry】The wearable panty vibrator size is 3.97 x 1.57 x 4.72 inches. The compact size allows you to put the vibrator in your bag, invisible when you go out and without burden, very suitable for carrying outdoors, in hotels, supermarkets, or parks. 【Discreet Packaging and Reliable Service】We promise to keep all customer secret information carefully and package sex toys to ensure privacy. Any questions about toys can contact customer service, please feel free to contact us and then we will give you a satisfactory solution in time.