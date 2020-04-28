Etekcity

Remote Control Outlet Wireless Remote Light Switch

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

Remotely control hard-to-reach appliances and devices without built-in power ON/OFF switches at the push of a button, an ideal ally to those with limited mobility Saves you the trouble of having to plug in and unplug your electric appliances, giving users instant control over lamps, televisions, and more with a simple press Strong RF signal works through doors and walls without interfering with other electronics; operating from as far as 100 ft. in line of sight Complete control with the learning function that allows you to activate multiple devices with one button, or control one device with multiple remotes Etekcity remote control outlets are FCC certified, ETL listed for safety and quality assurance; outlets remain off after a power outage to save energy, eliminate wasteful standby power and save on your electric bills Take Control Over Your Outlets The Etekcity Remote Control Outlet Switch Kit works from as far as 100 feet and is great for switching on/off hard-to-reach appliances and devices without built-in power switches. It operates household appliances from across rooms and can be a great assistant to the mobility impaired. Save Energy and Money Many household electronics and appliances consume electricity even when not in use - wasting valuable energy and increasing your electric bill. Standby energy consumption can average up to $100 a year in unnecessary energy costs in a standard American household. By using this Etekcity Remote Control Outlet Switch Kit to power everyday electronic devices such as stereos, chargers, microwaves, and even christmas lights, it's easy to take control for the best energy efficiency. Specifications Power input: 120V/60Hz Power output: 1200W/10A (max) Transmission frequency: 433.92MHz Remote transmitter battery: DC 12V(23A) 1pc Power consumption: 0.6w What's included 3 x Etekcity Outlet Receivers 1 x Remote Control Transmitter 1 x 12V Alkaline Battery 1 x User Manual