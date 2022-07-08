Wtoyu

Remote 4 In 1 Vibrating Panties

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

❤️4 IN 1 MULTIPLE STIMULATION--2022 upgraded cock ring sex toys that combines four functions: sperm lock ring, tongue vibration, vibrating egg, and testicle massage, which is not only a clitors, nipple and g spot vibrator for women, but also penis rings vibrating and anal plug vibrating machine for men. A variety of ways to play are waiting for you to explore ❤️MULTIPLE ORGASMS IN 30S--The built-in multi-frequency strong vibration motor to bring you a different orgasm pleasure.10 different licking modes can not only explore your sensitive points, but also make you feel the best oral sex pleasure. The bullet-head vibrator with 10 vibrating modes that conforms to the human anal structure is easy to enter the anus with lubricant, let you quickly enjoy the ultimate multiple pleasure of G-spot/anus ❤️MULTIPLE ORGASMS IN 30S--The built-in multi-frequency strong vibration motor to bring you a different orgasm pleasure.10 different licking modes can not only explore your sensitive points, but also make you feel the best oral sex pleasure. The bullet-head vibrator with 10 vibrating modes that conforms to the human anal structure is easy to enter the anus with lubricant, let you quickly enjoy the ultimate multiple pleasure of G-spot/anus ❤️ PREMIUM QUALITY SEX TOYS--This clitoral masturbator uses fast and convenient USB magnetic charging -- power banks, computers. The Cock Ring Sex Toys with IPX6 waterproof and soft silicone that meets safety certification is compact and safe, it is the best choice for couples or individuals to enhance their sexual experience ❤️ RESPECT YOUR PRIVACY--The sex vibrator uses 4 motors with noise reduction treatment, you can fully immerse in the pleasure of orgasm without disturbing others, the packaging box is designed so carefully that no one knows what you bought from the delivery to the receipt.We are committed to providing you with the best service, please contact us if you have any questions