Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
LELO
Remoji Diver Egg Vibe
$139.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LELO
More from LELO
LELO
Sona 2 Cruise
$144.00
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
LELO
Mia 2 Rechargeable Clitoral Vibrator
$84.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
LELO
Ora 3
$254.00
$170.18
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
LELO
Sona 2 Cruise
$144.00
$118.08
from
Ella Paradis
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted