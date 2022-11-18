Remington

1″ Shine Therapy Hair Straightener – Gold

$29.99 $22.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Rejuvenate your hair while you style and create a look that radiates shine and confidence with REMINGTON® Shine Therapy™. The REMINGTON® Shine Therapy™ Argan Oil & Keratin 1” Hair Straightener/Flat Iron delivers shine-enhancing results for up to 50% shinier*** and 68% smoother**** hair. The Advanced Ceramic plates contain 9X more ceramic** for even, consistent heat and are infused with a micro-conditioner, antioxidant-rich Argan oil, and protein-rich Keratin. As you style your hair, the infused plates transfer the micro-conditioner onto the hair to reduce frizz for smooth, radiant shine. Whether you want straight, shiny locks or sultry, smooth curls, this is the perfect styling tool to achieve your favorite look. Features: 2X Shine-Enhancing Technology* The micro-conditioner releases onto the hair as you style to reduce frizz for smooth, radiant shine. Advanced Ceramic Plates 9X more ceramic** for even, consistent heat and infused with antioxidant-rich Argan oil, protein-rich Keratin, and a micro-conditioner. 1” Slim Straightener From straight, shiny locks to sultry, smooth curls, it’s the perfect styling tool to achieve your favorite look. Up to 50% Shinier Hair*** Leaves hair shinier for a sleek, healthy look. Up to 68% Smoother Hair**** Smooth ceramic plates leave hair with less frizz.