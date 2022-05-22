Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Staud
Remi Sandal
$450.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
Remi Sandal
Need a few alternatives?
St. Agni
Black Leo Ankle Tie Leather Sandals
BUY
£155.00
Browns
AERE
Padded Thong Platforms
BUY
$45.00
$150.00
The Iconic
Melissa
Free Platform
BUY
$144.95
The Iconic
Always Pretty
Always Pretty Women's Cheap Flip Flops Wedge Sandals Pl
BUY
$64.00
Amazon Australia
More from Staud
Staud
Shoko Two-tone Ribbed Stretch-knit Cardigan
BUY
$165.00
Net-A-Porter
Staud
The Tommy Beaded Bag In Oranges
BUY
£275.00
Twiin
Staud
Dunes Jacquard-knit Mini Skirt
BUY
$267.62
Net-A-Porter
Staud
Castle Dress
BUY
$275.00
Staud
More from Sandals
St. Agni
Black Leo Ankle Tie Leather Sandals
BUY
£155.00
Browns
AERE
Padded Thong Platforms
BUY
$45.00
$150.00
The Iconic
Melissa
Free Platform
BUY
$144.95
The Iconic
Always Pretty
Always Pretty Women's Cheap Flip Flops Wedge Sandals Pl
BUY
$64.00
Amazon Australia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted