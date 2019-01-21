Blistex

Relief Cream

Medicated relief for occasional cold sores, cracked, chapped & sore lipsHealing - medicated to soothe cold sores & care for your lips Blistex® Relief Cream™ has a soothing and protective formula to relieve & treat occasional cold sores and cracked & chapped lips, leaving your lips feeling soft again.Cold sores - when first symptoms arise, gently apply every hour to rapidly relieve any discomfort.Cracked and chapped lips - your lips are more sensitive during extreme weather conditions, so you may need a little more care than normal. Apply Blistex® Relief Cream™ frequently to quickly relieve sore, cracked & chapped lips.Formerly known as Blisteze.