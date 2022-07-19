Fiora

Relief Bath Salts With Cbd & Kava

Details & Care What it is: A bath soak formulated to aid in melting tension from both your body and mind. What it does: This uplifting blend contains mineral-rich Epsom salt enhanced with infusions of organically grown kava, arnica, ginger and 200mg of broad-spectrum CBD. How to use: Add 1/4 of the jar or more directly into your bath, or use the included reusable muslin bag to sleep. Not intended for use by children under the age of 18 These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration; this product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease 9 oz. Paraben-free; sulfate-free; phthalate-free; gluten-free; alcohol-free; PEG-free 200mg CBD Cruelty-free Made in the USA This product meets Nordstrom Sustainably Sourced Ingredients criteria: includes ingredients that are sustainably harvested and that protect biodiversity This product meets Nordstrom Responsible Packaging criteria: primary and secondary packaging utilize materials that have a minimal environmental impact Ingredients Epsom Salt, Dendritic Salt, Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Botanical Infusions (Kava Root, Organic Arnica, Organic Peppermint, Organic Ginger), Organic Essential Oils (Balsam Fir, Eucalyptus, Ginger), Dried Cedar, Dried Peppermint, Broad-Spectrum Extract from USDA Organic-Certified Regeneratively-Grown Hemp (THC 0.3%).