Fifty Shades of Grey

Relentless Vibrations Remote Panty Vibrator

$89.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Take intimate pleasure to another level with this sleek, saddle-shaped remote control panty vibrator. Put the power of pleasure in your lover's hands for the ultimate erotic encounter, or go solo and delight in its 10 patterns and 6 intensity levels. "My body is building, building to an explosion - with the relentless vibrations." - Anastasia Steele Slide this smooth, sensual toy into your panties, then use the remote control to explore its 10 patterns and 6 intensity levels – on your own or with a partner. Always slather with water-based lubricant before use for enhanced sensations. Your toy is supplied with a luxurious satin storage bag, making it a fantastic erotic gift for fans of the books. Part of the Fifty Shades of Grey Official Pleasure Collection approved by author E L James. Please note: While the toy itself is waterproof, the remote control is not and should be kept dry. Explore other customer-favorite products: Pocket Vibrator from BASICS Jiggle Balls from BASICS Thrusting Rabbit Vibrator from Lovehoney We-Vibe Tango from We-Vibe Battery Warnings: Coin cell (CR2032/CR2016) WARNING. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Contains hazardous batteries that can cause severe or fatal injuries in 2 hours or less if swallowed or placed inside any part of the body. If the battery compartment does not close securely, stop using the product and keep it away from children. Seek medical attention immediately if it is suspected the battery has been swallowed or placed inside any part of the body. Store spare batteries securely. Dispose of used batteries immediately and safely.