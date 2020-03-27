Fifty Shades of Grey

Take intimate pleasure to another level with this sleek, saddle-shaped remote control knicker vibrator. Put the power of pleasure in your lover's hands for the ultimate erotic encounter, or go solo and delight in its 10 patterns and 6 intensity levels. "My body is building, building to an explosion - with the relentless vibrations." - Anastasia Steele Slide this smooth, sensual toy into your knickers, then use the remote control to explore its 10 patterns and 6 intensity levels on your own or with a partner. Always slather with water-based lubricant before use for enhanced sensations. Your toy is supplied with a luxurious satin storage bag, making it a fantastic erotic gift for fans of the books. Part of the Fifty Shades of Grey Official Pleasure Collection approved by author E L James. Please note: While the toy itself is waterproof, the remote control is not and should be kept dry.