Papa & Barkley

Releaf Balm 180mg

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Standard Dose

Made from all-natural ingredients grown on Colorado farms without chemicals or solvents, this soothing balm keeps skin hydrated while relieving aches and pains. Essential oils like tea tree, peppermint, and lavender join full spectrum hemp oil for a topical that’s effective with a subtle, calming scent. 0.5oz / 15ml / 180mg CBD