Relaxing Night Cream M10 Pro

Relaxing Night Cream M10 Pro soothes and nourishes while helping skin to repair overnight. Formulated with encapsulated melatonin, vitamin E, and peptides to promote skin regeneration. Contains botanically sourced melatonin derived from grapes and encapsulated as a liposome. Melatonin stimulates your body’s production of antioxidant enzymes, supports cutaneous tissue, fights inflammation, helps minimise the visible signs of ageing, and defends against oxidative stress. When applied at bedtime, melatonin works overnight to promote cellular regeneration, so you can wake up to a fresher-looking complexion. ChroNOline™ is a biomimetic lipopeptide that helps reinforce skin’s structure by boosting the production of collagen VII, laminin-5 and fibronectin (key components of the dermal-epidermal junction), thus helping skin to retain elasticity and smoothness and softening the appearance of wrinkles and expression lines. Vitamin E has proven anti-inflammatory properties and can help to balance sebum levels. Facetheory uses vitamin E containing all four types of tocopherol: alpha, beta, gamma, and delta. Shea butter extract is a bioactive ingredient with well-documented skin-protecting and anti-ageing benefits. Studies show that it strengthens the skin barrier function, thereby improving moisture retention and enhancing collagen production. Rice bran oil contains omega-6 to emolliate and hydrate. Glycerin is a humectant that helps your skin to stay hydrated throughout the night. The scented option contains lavender, which can help reduce anxiety and insomnia. Free of parabens, silicones, PEGs, SLS, SLES, and mineral oils. Vegan and cruelty-free. Made in the UK. Facetheory products contain a high concentration of actives, so only a small amount is required per use.