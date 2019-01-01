Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Topshop
Relaxed Tie Waist Trench Coat
$110.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
Featured in 1 story
The Trench Coat Is Finally Reinventing Itself
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Simply Be
Fur Hooded Print Parka Jacket
$80.00
from
Simply Be
BUY
DETAILS
Carven
Curly Wool Coat
$942.00
from
Carven
BUY
DETAILS
Alpha Industries
Ma-1 W Flight Jacket
$125.00
from
Alpha Industries
BUY
DETAILS
T by Alexander Wang
Mesh Bonded Neoprene Collarless Cocoon Coat
$479.00
from
Alexander Wang
BUY
More from Topshop
DETAILS
Topshop
Albania
£6.50
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Sequin Lucky Fringe Cape
$170.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Gold Lace Cami
£29.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Smart Trousers
£30.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
AMI
Patchwork Jacket
$715.00
$500.50
from
Ami Alexandre Matiussi
BUY
DETAILS
The Arrivals
Niels Iii
$265.00
from
The Arrivals
BUY
DETAILS
Maje
Floral Windbreaker
$445.00
$311.50
from
Maje
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Belted Trench Coat
$149.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
Looking For A Swimsuit That Fits Your Vibe & Your Body Type? Take...
Let's be real: Finding that perfect swimsuit — you know, the one that makes you feel confident, stylish, and ready for whatever — is no easy feat. But
by
Kelly Agnew
Fashion
Topshop Is Closing All Its U.S. Stores
Topshop announced a major shake-up today. According to BBC, the British retailer is shuttering 23 stores throughout the UK and all of its 11 Topshop and
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted