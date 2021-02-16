Arket

Relaxed Striped Poplin Shirt

£55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

Cut from a plain organic cotton weave with a yarn-dyed stripe pattern, this shirt is styled with a relaxed silhouette and slightly dropped shoulders. A long-sleeve style with buttoned cuffs and a regular collar. Back yoke with pleats Curved hemline with triangle gussets at side slits Organic cotton is cultivated and harvested from non-genetically modified plants, without the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides