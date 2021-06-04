United States
Eloquii
Relaxed Jean With Overlap Waistband
$99.95
At Eloquii
Overlap waistband jean High rise with drop crotch Contour waistband Button fly Straight hip through thigh Straight leg Back pockets Stretch woven cotton / spandex denim Ankle inseam Model is 5'10" size 14 Inseam on model is 29" 99% Cotton / 1% Spandex Care: Wash before wearing. Machine wash cold. Gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1104097
