United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Arket
Relaxed Heavyweight Sweatshirt
£50.81
At Arket
Crafted from a heavyweight terry with a brushed inside, this oversized sweatshirt is comfortably soft to the touch. Made from a blend of organic cotton and recycled cotton, it is styled with a classic crew neck and ribbed trimmings. Organic cotton is cultivated and harvested from non-genetically modified plants, without the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides Produced for ARKET by Texloop™ Recycling, the material reuses available resources and requires considerably less water and energy than conventional cotton