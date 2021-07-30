J.Crew

Short-sleeve Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen Shirtdress

$110.00 $49.49

Product Details The relaxed-fit shirt, all dressed up. Our design team spent months perfecting and wear-testing our relaxed fit to get it just right. As our most oversized silhouette, it's meant to fit loose for an easy, laidback vibe. Whether you're wearing it unbuttoned over your favorite tee and jeans, as a swim cover-up or just with on it's own, our relaxed fit shirtdress makes any outfit feel that much cooler.This one is made with linen from Ireland's Baird McNutt mill (Irish linen is considered to be the world's finest, and Baird McNutt's the finest in Ireland) and it has an incredible softness, thanks to a weaving process that the mill has been perfecting since 1912. Linen. Button closure. Pockets. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. Item AY623.