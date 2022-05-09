J.Crew

Relaxed-fit Short-sleeve Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen Shirt

Less buttoned up, more low-key... Introducing the new shirt collection. Whether you're wearing it unbuttoned over your favorite tee, as a swim cover-up or just with jeans, our relaxed-fit shirt makes any outfit feel that much cooler. As our most oversized silhouette, it's meant to fit loose for an easy, laid-back vibe. And it's the details that make this shirt truly special—like the custom label, cuffed short sleeves and interior chambray piping. This one is also made with linen from Ireland's Baird McNutt mill (Irish linen is considered to be the world's finest, and Baird McNutt's the finest in Ireland) and it has an incredible softness, thanks to a weaving process that the mill has been perfecting since 1912. Linen. Machine wash. Import. Item AY665.