Exclusive This orange RBN x Bjorn Borg relaxed fit hooded woollen jumper is expertly crafted with a fleecy finish in a relaxed fit. Designed by singer Robyn in collaboration with the Swedish sportswear fashion brand the RBN collection is inspired by Robyn and stylist Naomi Itkes shared perspectives on growing up in Sweden and this millennium post-rave cover-up style really encapsulates that for us. It features a hood with dual string pulleys at the base, long sleeves, a contrasting black trim, a front kangaroo pocket, black stitch detailing and is embellished with an embroidered logo label attachment at the centre front. REF: 13694082 / 8883096