Relaxed-fit Garment-dyed Lightweight Cotton Poplin Shirt

Less buttoned up, more low-key... Introducing the new shirt collection. Whether you're wearing it unbuttoned over your favorite tee, as a swim cover-up or just with jeans, our relaxed-fit shirt makes any outfit feel that much cooler. As our longest, most oversized silhouette, it's meant to fit loose for an easy, laid-back vibe. And it's the details that make this shirt truly special—like the custom label, pops of blue button thread and beautifully finished seams from the inside out, so the sleeves are essentially made to be rolled. This one is made in lightweight, warm-weather-ready cotton poplin that's been garment-dyed for a totally unique look. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative.