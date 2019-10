& Other Stories

Relaxed Fit Cotton Button Up

$89.00 $53.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Relaxed fit cotton button up shirt with cuffed balloon sleeves, a rounded high low hem and gathering detailing. Ruffled trim cuffs Two button cuffs Mandarin collar Length of shirt (front): 58.2cm / 22.9" (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 4 / Small