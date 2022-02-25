United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
J. Crew
Relaxed Denim Jacket In Ecru
$128.00$89.50
At J. Crew
A cool take on our classic style, this casual layer comes in an off-white wash and oversized fit that hits just below the hip. That means it pairs well with anything from tees to chunky sweaters—or even our matching jeans for a denim-on-denim look. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative.