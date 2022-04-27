Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
& Other Stories
Relaxed Collared Sweater
$89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Knitted and collared sweater with a relaxed silhouette.
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Relaxed Collared Sweater
BUY
$89.00
& Other Stories
Eloquii
Cropped Boxy Sweater
BUY
$74.95
Eloquii
Lands' End
Plus Size Fine Gauge Cotton Cardigan
BUY
$18.48
$52.95
Lands' End
Andersson Bell
Murphy Striped Cotton-blend Cardigan
BUY
$440.00
Net-A-Porter
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Satin Midi Skirt
BUY
£65.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Relaxed Collared Sweater
BUY
$89.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Cut-out Midi Dress
BUY
£75.00
& Other Stories
& Other Stories
Belted Collared Jumpsuit
BUY
£120.00
& Other Stories
More from Sweaters
& Other Stories
Relaxed Collared Sweater
BUY
$89.00
& Other Stories
Eloquii
Cropped Boxy Sweater
BUY
$74.95
Eloquii
Lands' End
Plus Size Fine Gauge Cotton Cardigan
BUY
$18.48
$52.95
Lands' End
Andersson Bell
Murphy Striped Cotton-blend Cardigan
BUY
$440.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted