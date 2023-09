Hollister

Relaxed Blackpink Graphic Tee

$29.95 $17.97

Buy Now Review It

At Hollister

Details Relaxed BLACKPINK Graphic Tee A 100% super soft cotton tee featuring official licensed BLACKPINK Pink Venom graphics. Crew neckline, short sleeves. Relaxed Fit. Body:100% Cotton Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Tumble dry low Low iron on reverse side Do not dry clean