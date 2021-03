& Other Stories

Relaxed Belted Coat

£175.00 £104.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Relaxed wool blend coat detailed with a tonal buckle belt. Duo concealed button closures Tab closure at the cuffs Length of coat: 115.8cm / 45.6" (Size 36) Model wears: EU 36 / UK 10 / US 4 / S