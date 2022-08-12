Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
COS
Relax-fit Denim Shorts
£45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At COS
Need a few alternatives?
COS
Relax-fit Denim Shorts
BUY
£45.00
COS
Isabel Marant Étoile
Itea Denim Paperbag Shorts
BUY
£215.00
mytheresa
Weekday
Dandy Denim Shorts
BUY
£40.00
Weekday
Arket
High Waist Non-stretch Denim Shorts
BUY
£45.00
Arket
More from COS
COS
Relax-fit Denim Shorts
BUY
£45.00
COS
COS
Sleeveless Voluminous A-line Dress
BUY
£79.00
COS
COS
Knitted Midi Dress
BUY
£79.00
COS
COS
Wide-leg Linen Trousers
BUY
£79.00
COS
More from Shorts
COS
Relax-fit Denim Shorts
BUY
£45.00
COS
Isabel Marant Étoile
Itea Denim Paperbag Shorts
BUY
£215.00
mytheresa
Weekday
Dandy Denim Shorts
BUY
£40.00
Weekday
Arket
High Waist Non-stretch Denim Shorts
BUY
£45.00
Arket
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted