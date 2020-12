The Well

Relax Bundle

$125.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Well

We all experience moments of overwhelm. By emulating ancient aromatherapy recipes including Buddha wood, lavender, vetiver and other grounding essential oils, the Relax Self-Care Bundle helps tame tension and welcome in tranquility. Your bundle includes a body oil, essential oil blend and everything mist from the Relax collection. You save 20% when buying as a bundle.