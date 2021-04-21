Pond's

Rejvueness Anti-wrinkle Cream

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At a glance Combination Skin Highlights 7oz jar of Pond's Rejuveness Anti-Aging Cream Anti-Aging cream suitable for daily use Dermatologist tested and hypoallergenic Visibly reduces appearance of fine lines in two weeks Formulated with Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHA) and collagen, this formula smoothens the appearance of fine lines in 2 weeks. Formulated with Collagen & Vitamin E, this formula helps improve skin appearance Specifications Scent: Unscented Health Facts: Contains Alpha Hydroxy, No Fragrance Added Product Form: Cream Package Quantity: 1 Beauty Purpose: Moisturizing Recommended Skin Type: Combination TCIN: 11223386 UPC: 305210224346 Item Number (DPCI): 037-12-0170 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Healthcare Disclaimer: Content on this site is for reference purposes only. Target does not represent or warrant that the nutrition, ingredient, allergen and other product information on our Web or Mobile sites are accurate or complete, since this information comes from the product manufacturers. On occasion, manufacturers may improve or change their product formulas and update their labels. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented on our Web or Mobile sites and that you review the product's label or contact the manufacturer directly if you have specific product concerns or questions. If you have specific healthcare concerns or questions about the products displayed, please contact your licensed healthcare professional for advice or answers. Description Visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines in two weeks. The first signs of aging become apparent when fine lines and wrinkles start showing on your face. Experts have proven that you can lessen their appearance, by using products formulated with key ingredients known to minimize signs of aging. Whether you are starting early as a preventative measure, or trying to fight the already visible signs of aging, it is important to find a product that nourishes your skin and infuses it with effective anti-aging ingredients. Pond's Rejuveness, is an Anti-Aging Cream that visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines in two weeks. Infuses skin with essential moisture, Pond's Rejuveness is suitable for daily use. The formula contains essential ingredients such as: Formulated with Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs), which are known to gently remove dull surface skin cells and smooth the appearance of fine lines. Made with Collagen, a fiber known to increase skins strength, elasticity, and to improve the healthy appearance of skin. Infused with Vitamin E, an antioxidant that is known to moisturize and maintain the healthy appearance of skin. One Rejuveness jar is sold every 10 seconds! See why women across America trust Pond's Rejuveness for visible anti-aging results! Combination Skin Recommended for Combination Skin. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.