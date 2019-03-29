Philip B.

Rejuvenating Oil (60ml)

An intensive hair and scalp treatment that closely replicates the scalp’s own natural sebum: the body’s natural hair food. Philip B Rejuvenating Oil is a fragrant blend of carrier and essential oils derived from plants, nuts and flowers. This is the Oil that started it all! Philip B Rejuvenating Oil imparts lipids into dry to damaged hair and scalp. Deep, penetrating and soothing essential oils revive and restore hair's elasticity, resilience, and overall strength while defining your hair, renewing the depth, vibrancy and vitality of your colour and texture, and dissipating the appearance of coarse grey, silver and regrowth. See and feel the results of bouncy, healthy, soft, silky, shiny hair from your very first treatment! Directions of use: 1. Brush dry hair and scalp thoroughly with a natural boar bristle brush.