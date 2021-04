Kayaire

Rejuvenating Gel Cleanser

Rejuvenating Gel Cleanser 4oz Product description: Imported Cleanser is strong yet gentle formula designed to refresh and cleanse the skin. Enriched with blended vitamins, Full spectrum CBD, and apple extract to decongest pores, and add to skins natural moisture to hydrate and leave the skin feeling healthy. Direction: Apply to wet face and gently massage evenly in a circular motion. Rinse well and pat dry. Use daily. If product enters eye, rinse with water, if irritation occurred, consult a doctor. Ingredients: Aqua, Sodium Methyl 2-Sulfolaurate, Disodium 2-Sulfolaurate, Glycerin, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Cannabidiol, *CO Glycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, *CO Humulus Lupulus (Hops) Extract, *CO Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Flower/Leaf/Stem Extract, *CO Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, *CO Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, *CO Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Extract, *CO Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Seed Extract, *CO Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, *CO Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract, *CO Spirulina Platensis Extract, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Retinyl Palmitate (Vitamin A), Tocopheryl Aetate (Vitamin E), Fragrance, Benzyl Alcohol, Dehydroacetic Acid *CO Certified Organic