Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Aesop
Rejuvenate Intensive Body Balm
£29.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Aesop
A sumptuous moisturising balm enhanced with hydrating Macadamia Nut and Sandalwood oils. Particularly suited to parched skin.
Need a few alternatives?
Aesop
Rejuvenate Intensive Body Balm
BUY
£29.00
Aesop
The Body Shop
Coconut Body Butter
BUY
£18.00
The Body Shop
Musee Bath
Shower Steamers
BUY
$24.00
Anthropologie
Nécessaire
The Body Serum
BUY
$45.00
Sephora
More from Aesop
Aesop
Aesop Departure Travel Kit
BUY
$75.00
Aesop
Aesop
Bronze Incense Holder
BUY
$175.00
Aesop
Aesop
Tacit Eau De Parfum
BUY
$130.00
Nordstrom
Aesop
Marrakech Intense Parfum
BUY
$100.00
Aesop
More from Body Care
Aesop
Rejuvenate Intensive Body Balm
BUY
£29.00
Aesop
The Body Shop
Coconut Body Butter
BUY
£18.00
The Body Shop
Musee Bath
Shower Steamers
BUY
$24.00
Anthropologie
Nécessaire
The Body Serum
BUY
$45.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted