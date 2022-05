Lulus

Reinette Mauve Purple Midi Dress

$72.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lulus

Let the allure of the Lulus Reinette Mauve Purple Midi Dress garner attention wherever you go! Sleek, woven fabric falls from adjustable skinny straps, into a princess-seamed bodice, fitted waist, and flowing midi skirt with a lightly pleated, overlapping panel that creates a faux wrap silhouette. Slight high-low hem adds an elegant finish.