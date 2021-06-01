Urban Outfitters

Reina Semi-sheer Maxi Dress

$89.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 61564712; Color Code: 072 Floaty maxi dress from UO in a semi-sheer floral fabric. Empire waist silhouette fitted with smocked banding at the bust and tie accent at the scoop neck. Finished with a ruffled hem, adjustable spaghetti straps and built-in lining. Content + Care - 65% Rayon, 35% nylon - Dry clean - Imported Size + Fit - Item shown is size Small - Measurements taken from size Medium - Length: 45.25”